Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Henry, Oddo, Austin & Fletcher on Monday removed a lawsuit against PV Holding, an Avis Budget company, and Brock Kevin Donahue to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Crozier & Rogers on behalf of Chen Lee. The case is 3:23-cv-00504, Lee v. Donahue et al.

Automotive

March 06, 2023, 5:04 PM