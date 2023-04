Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against automotive parts manufacturer Dana Ltd. to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged race and disability discrimination, was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-00146, Lee v. Dana Light Axle Products, LLC.

Automotive

April 05, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Dynyah A. Lee

defendants

Dana Light Axle Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation