New Suit - Securities Class Action

Co-Diagnostics, the maker of the Logix Smart COVID-19 detection system, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, which comes on the heels of an August 11 press release announcing that the company's quarterly revenue had declined by nearly 82% from the same quarter in 2021, accuses the company of failing to disclose that demand for the Logix test had plummeted. The suit was filed by Pomerantz LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07988, Lee v. Co-Diagnostics Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 7:39 PM