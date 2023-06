Removed To Federal Court

GN Transportation LLC and CJ Logistics America LLC on Wednesday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees overtime wages or provide legally mandated meal breaks. The defendants are represented by Michael Best & Friedrich. The case is 2:23-cv-04704, Lee v. CJ Logistics America, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Lucas Lee

defendants

CJ Logistics America, LLC

Gn Transportation LLC

defendant counsels

Michael Best & Friedrich

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches