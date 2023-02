New Suit

The City of New York and members of the NYPD were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and The Bronx Defenders on behalf of Cheyenne Lee, alleges that officers who responded to a neighbor's 911 call falsely accused the plaintiff of lying about her nephew's whereabouts and arrested her without cause. The case is 1:23-cv-01697, Lee v. City of New York et al.

Government

February 28, 2023, 5:27 PM