Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Young Jin BAE, Suk San Cho and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Cho Law Firm on behalf of Kyongro Lee, owner and operator of the World Financial Group Insurance Agency, accuses the defendants of tarnishing Lee's professional reputation by making false and defamatory statements to the ethics committee of the Korean American Association USA. The case is 1:23-cv-02175, Lee v. Cho et al.
Business Services
April 19, 2023, 6:27 AM