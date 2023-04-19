Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Young Jin BAE, Suk San Cho and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by the Cho Law Firm on behalf of Kyongro Lee, owner and operator of the World Financial Group Insurance Agency, accuses the defendants of tarnishing Lee's professional reputation by making false and defamatory statements to the ethics committee of the Korean American Association USA. The case is 1:23-cv-02175, Lee v. Cho et al.

Business Services

April 19, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyongro Lee

Plaintiffs

Sukjin Henry Cho

defendants

Kyuk Kim

Song Ho Hong

Sookil Jeon

Suk San Cho

Young Jin BAE

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation