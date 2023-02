Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Cafe Intermezzo Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Dozier Law Group on behalf of Westlyan Neshundra Lee, who claims that she was terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims to upper management. The case is 1:23-cv-00682, Lee v. Cafe Intermezzo, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 16, 2023, 4:53 AM