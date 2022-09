Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against BSN Sports LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Printy & Printy on behalf of Jeff Lee, who contends that he was injured while transporting a volleyball pole manufactured by the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01744, Lee v. Bsn Sports, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 23, 2022, 11:53 AM