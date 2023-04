Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against investment management firm Barings LLC, Ian Fowler and Eric Lloyd to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender and national origin discrimination, was filed by Kaiser Saurborn & Mair and Singer Deutsch LLP on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-02881, Lee v. Barings LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Lee

defendants

Barings LLC

Eric Lloyd

Ian Fowler

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination