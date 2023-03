Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sheryl Weikal Law on behalf of a fulfillment specialist who contends that Amazon failed to provide a secure lactation room. The case is 1:23-cv-01846, Lee v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 24, 2023, 2:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Megan Lee

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination