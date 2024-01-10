Who Got The Work

Gabrielle Levin of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Rebecca M. McCloskey of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent AMCI Holdings, American Metals & Coal International and 106 Tripp Property, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, which pursues claims under the Adult Survivors Act, was filed Dec. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Merson Law on behalf of an individual who claims that he was sexually assaulted inside a spare bedroom owned and operated by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson Stephen Roman, is 7:23-cv-11215, Lee v. Albarran et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 10, 2024, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Terrence Lee

defendants

106 Tripp Property LLC

Amci Holdings, Inc.

American Metals & Coal International, Inc.

Fritz Kundrun

Juan Albarran

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation