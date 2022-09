News From Law.com

Connecticut's Pullman & Comley named Lee D. Hoffman chair of the firm following a unanimous election to the position. He succeeds James T. "Tim" Shearin in the role as part of a planned leadership succession. "This is an exciting time to be elected as chair of Pullman & Comley," Hoffman said. "I am fortunate to be taking on the role at a time of robust growth for the firm, and that is due in large part to the past nine years of Tim's visionary leadership."

September 20, 2022, 3:36 PM