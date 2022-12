Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Nationwide, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a hailstorm, was filed by the MSPG Law Group on behalf of Ricky Lee and Deena Vance. The case is 6:22-cv-02333, Lee et al v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 5:55 PM