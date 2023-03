Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against paper mill Hood Container of Louisiana LLC to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Smith Law Firm on behalf of an employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting unsafe working conditions. The case is 3:23-cv-00219, Lee et al v. Hood Container of Louisiana, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 7:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Lee

Susan Broadway Lee

defendants

Hood Container of Louisiana, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches