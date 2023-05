Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Daniel J. McKenna on behalf of Barry F. Lee and Patricia D. Lee. The case is 1:23-cv-04161, Lee v. CPLV Property Owner LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 19, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Barry F. Lee

Patricia D. Lee

defendants

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Palace

Schindler Elevator Corporation

Cplv Property Owner, LLC

Vici Properties, Inc.

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims