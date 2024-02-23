Who Got The Work

Eric J. Sauter and Alex J. Ru of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent police officer Robert Budde in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Charny & Wheeler on behalf of Davon Lee and Paul Garrett, accuses the defendants of unlawfully detaining the plaintiffs after they refused to respond to Budde's demand for identification. According to the complaint, Budde claimed that an individual from a nearby U-Haul store had complained about individuals in the parking lot, but Budde made inconsistent statements about the purported complainant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:24-cv-00168, Lee et al v. Budde et al.

Government

February 23, 2024, 9:28 AM

