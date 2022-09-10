Who Got The Work

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, has turned to attorneys Seth A. Schmeeckle and Simeon B. Reimonenq, Jr of Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard as defense counsel in a pending insurance suit over hurricane damage claims. The complaint was filed July 27 in Louisiana Western District Court by Steven W. Hale & Assoc. on behalf of Lee-Dee Wholesale Distributing Co. Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02297, Lee-Dee Wholesale Distributing Co. Inc. v. Markel American Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 9:50 AM