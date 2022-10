Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Preis PLC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Wright Gray Law Firm on behalf of Kaden Ledgerwood, Zoie Ledgerwood and Ciera Reneau. The case is 3:22-cv-00717, Ledgerwood et al. v. Ashford et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 8:18 PM