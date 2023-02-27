New Suit - Trademark

Banner & Witcoff filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of outdoor furniture company Ledge Lounger Inc. The suit targets Luxury Lounger Inc. for allegedly selling lounge chairs that are confusingly similar to Ledge Lounger’s intellectual property without a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00727, Ledge Lounger, Inc. v. Luxury Lounger, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 27, 2023, 4:34 PM