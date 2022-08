Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Prudential Financial to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, which stems from the settlement of a worker's compensation claim, was filed by attorney Timothy Richardson on behalf of Paul Ledet. The case is 1:22-cv-05162, Ledet v. Prudential Insurance Co. of America.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 4:15 PM