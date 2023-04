New Suit - Employment

American Airlines and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff alleging disability bias and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00782, LeDeatte v. American Airlines Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly LeDeatte

defendants

American Airlines Inc

Garry White II

Jane and John Doe

Jeff Houston

Joanna Jackson

Maxwell Roesh

Natalie Nuville

Raphael Girardoni

Samuel Houston

Sarah Mahood

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination