New Suit - Product Liability

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Florida Northern District Court. The court case, over its manufacture and sale of pelvic mesh products, was brought by Babbitt & Johnson and Martin Baughman PLLC on behalf of Dawn Ledbetter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-16752, Ledbetter v. Boston Scientific Corporation.

Health Care

August 22, 2022, 11:46 AM