Who Got The Work

Steptoe & Johnson partner Ashwin J. Ram has entered an appearance for Seoul Semiconductor Co. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 22 in California Northern District Court by Carter Arnett PLLC and Porter Hedges LLP on behalf of LED Wafer Solutions LLC, asserts four patents related to LED lighting technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:22-cv-04809, LED Wafer Solutions LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.