Who Got The Work

David J. Cho of Desmarais LLP has entered an appearance for Samsung Electronics America Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 22 in California Northern District Court by Carter Arnett PLLC; King & Wood Mallesons; and CarterArnett PLLC on behalf of LED Wafer Solutions LLC, asserts four patents related to LED lighting technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:22-cv-04809, LED Wafer Solutions LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.