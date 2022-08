Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kean Miller on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against American Industrial Transport d/b/a American Railcar Industries to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Fletcher Roy & Chenevert on behalf of Christopher Todd Lecoq Jr., who allegedly suffered injuries while walking on a defective railcar catwalk. The case is 3:22-cv-00569, Lecoq Jr. v. American Industrial Transport Inc.

Louisiana

August 18, 2022, 6:58 PM