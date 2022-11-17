Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stonelake Luxury Residences LP d/b/a The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by the Page Law Firm and the Law Office of Cinema Greenberg on behalf of the estate of Veronica Janette Muniz, who was shot and killed by a resident while cleaning at a neighboring apartment. The case is 2:22-cv-01944, Lechuga et al. v. Stonelake Luxury Residences LP et al.

Nevada

November 17, 2022, 7:08 PM