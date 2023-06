New Suit

JPMorgan Chase was sued Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court for alleged fraudulent transfer. The case was filed by attorney Charlie Hess on behalf of Michael A. Lechler and Nathan Lechler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01878, Lechler et al v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael A. Lechler

Nathan Lechler

Plaintiffs

Brickstone Commons

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations