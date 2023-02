Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against OYA Solar NY, Manish Nayar and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Engel Law Group on behalf of Scott Lechky, who claims that he was fraudulently indued in to working for OYA as interim CFO. The case is 1:23-cv-01355, Lechky v. Nayar et al.

Renewable Energy

February 17, 2023, 5:36 AM