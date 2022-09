Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rivkin Radler on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Phoenix Insurance Company to New York Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Barclay Damon on behalf of LeChase Construction Services, seeks a declaration that Phoenix has a duty to defend and indemnify LeChase in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 1:22-cv-00679, LeChase Construction Services, LLC v. Phoenix Insurance Company.

September 07, 2022, 3:28 PM