Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sterling J. Ledet and Judy LeBrun Mackles to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Chehardy Sherman Williams Recile & Hayes on behalf of Wallace LeBrun Jr., alleges that the plaintiff provided funds to the defendants for the purpose of investing; when the plaintiff later requested that all crypto assets be liquidated and all funds returned to him, the defendants refused. The case is 2:23-cv-00849, LeBrun v. Ledet et al.

Cryptocurrency

March 08, 2023, 5:02 PM