Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic Contractors Insurance Agency, USI Insurance Services and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fishman Haygood LLP on behalf of Kathleen LeBlanc and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00757, LeBlanc et al v. Old Republic Contractors Insurance Agency Inc et al.

Insurance

March 01, 2023, 3:24 PM