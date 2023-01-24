Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on Monday removed a consumer class action against Bank of America to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by KalielGold PLLC and Edelsberg Law, centers on the bank's marketing of the Zelle money transfer service. According to the suit, BofA represents the service as 'safe' and fails to disclose that Zelle lacks consumer fraud protections. The case is 8:23-cv-00140, Leber v. Bank of America, N.A. Zelle

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2023, 9:12 AM