Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Continental Western Insurance Company, a subsidiary of W.R. Berkley, and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys on behalf of Sean Lebeouf. The case is 3:22-cv-00888, Lebeouf v. Continental Western Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 7:00 PM