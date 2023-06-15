New Suit - Civil RICO

Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case, filed by attorney William J. Ruotolo, contends that the defendants suppressed rights by allegedly orchestrating schemes to commit mail and wire fraud as well as offer PIP coverage without any intention to pay benefits to its policyholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11341, Leavitt et al v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 11:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Allan M Leavitt

J. Doe 1 - 100

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of William J. Ruotolo

defendants

GEICO Indemnity Company

J. Roe, 1 - 100

The Commerce Insurance Company

United Services Automobile Association, et al.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims