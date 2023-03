New Suit - Trademark

Leather Brothers, which sells pet care products under the brand name 'OmniPet,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Springhaus LLC on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick, accuses the defendant of selling competing products under the nearly identical name 'OmniPets.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00439, Leather Brothers Inc. v. Springhaus LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 6:06 PM