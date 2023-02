Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual General Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander on behalf of Brian Leary and Patricia Leary. The case is 2:23-cv-00481, Leary v. LM General Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 07, 2023, 1:25 PM