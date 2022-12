Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to New York Western District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was brought by the Law Office of Frank G. Montemalo on behalf of Melissa A. Leary. The case is 1:22-cv-01021, Leary v. Liberty Insurance Corp.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 6:36 PM