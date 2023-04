New Suit - Personal Injury

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court case was filed by Beck Law Office on behalf of Darlene Lear. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02565, Lear v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd d/b/a Princess Cruises.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 05, 2023, 6:54 PM

