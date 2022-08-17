Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against the Yamazaki Baking Company, the world's largest bread-baking corporation, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by V. James Desimone Law on behalf of Genaro Leal, whose sister worked in a Yamazaki bakery. The suit accuses Yamazaki of forcing employees to work in close proximity with few protections during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the plaintiff and his sister to contract COVID-19 and suffer long-term symptoms. The case is 2:22-cv-05816, Leal v. Vie De France Yamazaki Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 17, 2022, 3:04 PM