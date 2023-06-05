Leaked Emails Show Years Of Sexist, Racist Language By Barbe...

News From Law.com

Founding partners of Lewis Brisbois spinoff Barber Ranen for years have referred to colleagues using misogynistic, homophobic and antisemitic language, according to emails that have been obtained by The American Lawyer. "Kill her by anal penetration," Barber Ranen managing partner John Barber said in a June 15, 2012 email to fellow founding partner Jeff Ranen, currently serving as the firm's chief operating officer, when discussing an employee's time-off request. Barber's remark came alongside Ranen's remark to Barber, "By the way, Jew, you owe me $100."

June 05, 2023, 11:31 AM

