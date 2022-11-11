New Suit - Trademark

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) sued Sindy Benavides, Ralina Cardona and Juan Carlos Lizardi Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Klemchuk LLP, accuses the defendants of using 'LUCLAC' marks by continuing to represent themselves as national LULAC officers when they were removed from the organization in Oct. 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02532, League of United Latin American Citizens v. Cardona et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 11, 2022, 8:37 AM