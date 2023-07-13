Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Bradford Andresen Norrie & Camarotto on behalf of League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and the City of Virginia, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage to Virginia City Hall allegedly caused by a defective cooling fan motor in a 2016 Ford Explorer. The case is 0:23-cv-02123, League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

July 13, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Virginia

League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust

defendants

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product