Leading the Transition: Vinson & Elkins, Law Firm Corporate ...

With half of its corporate lawyers working in the energy sector, Vinson & Elkins handled a total of 573 deals between July 1, 2020 and through this May valued at $332 billion, including one massive merger that created a global top 10 energy company by production.The firm's energy practice spans the sector from oil and gas to renewable and clean energy to power generation and electric transmission, as the firm's work tracks the energy transition. Corporate lawyers in energy make up 51% of the firm's total head count.

December 16, 2022, 9:00 AM