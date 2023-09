News From Law.com

A recent flurry of activity among California-based Big Law leadership is the latest indicator that firms continue to have their sights set on the West Coast. Recent leadership appointments signal that firms are reinforcing their ties to California and the tech sector, some legal observers said. However, others disagreed, noting that increasingly, firms are searching for the best person for the job in order to take the firm to the next level.

September 21, 2023, 2:20 PM

