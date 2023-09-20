Leadership Changes at Reed Smith Reach Phila., Chicago, Aust...

News From Law.com

After a series of changes to Reed Smith's top brass this year—from appointing a new global head of legal personnel to a new chief financial officer—the firm named three new office leaders in Philadelphia, Chicago and Austin. Litigation partner Joe Mahady, IP partner Jennifer DePriest and life sciences partner Rebecca McKnight were appointed by the firm's global leadership team to serve as office managing partners in Philadelphia, Chicago and Austin, respectively. Mahady, DePriest and McKnight succeed partners Jeff Layne, Wayne Stansfield and Jim Hultquist.

