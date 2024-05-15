Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have stepped in to represent 777 Partners LLC, an investment firm, and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The suit was filed May 3 in New York Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Leadenhall Capital Partners and Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund. The suit accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the defendants' business by pledging collateral which either did not exist, was not owned by the defendants or was already pledged to another lender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:24-cv-03453, Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP et al v. Wander et al.

Investment Firms

May 15, 2024, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP

Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund PLC

Plaintiffs

King & Spalding

defendants

600 Partners LLC

777 Partners LLC

Advantage Capital Holdings LLC

Dorchester Receivables II LLC

Insurety Agency Services LLC

Insurety Capital LLP

Insurety Servicing LLC

Josh Wander

Kenneth King

Signal Medical Receivables LLC

Signal Servicing LLC

Signal SML 4 LLC

Splcss III LLC

Steven Pasko

SuttonPark Capital LLC

SuttonPark Servicing LLC

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct