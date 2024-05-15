Attorneys from Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have stepped in to represent 777 Partners LLC, an investment firm, and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The suit was filed May 3 in New York Southern District Court by King & Spalding on behalf of Leadenhall Capital Partners and Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund. The suit accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the defendants' business by pledging collateral which either did not exist, was not owned by the defendants or was already pledged to another lender. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:24-cv-03453, Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP et al v. Wander et al.
Investment Firms
May 15, 2024, 4:56 PM