Matt Rubbelke, a senior associate in vendor strategy and governance management at Google, led a session at the CLOC Global Institute conference Wednesday titled "Can We Talk? How To Have Difficult Conversations With Your OC." He said key principals he follows include developing a clear and actionable request, and ending the call quickly rather than letting himself prattle on.

May 09, 2024, 8:26 AM

