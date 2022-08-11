New Suit - Contract

Katten Muchin Rosenman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Lead Technologies Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Unirent Edv-Systemtechnik GmbH for allegedly violating a reseller agreement by failing to maintain accurate records of customer royalties and failing to pay all amounts due to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00391, Lead Technologies, Inc. v. Unirent Edv-Systemtechnik GmbH.

August 11, 2022, 6:07 PM