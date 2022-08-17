New Suit

Leachco Inc., maker of the 'Podster' infant lounge chair, filed a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hartzog Conger Cason and the Pacific Legal Foundation, challenges the Consumer Product Safety Commission's efforts to ban the Podster as a safety hazard. Leachco further asserts that the Commission should pursue its efforts in a court of law rather than through an in-house administrative proceeding. The case is 6:22-cv-00232, Leachco, Inc. v. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Government

August 17, 2022, 7:47 PM