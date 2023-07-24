Who Got The Work

Eden M. Darrell and Trevor C. Zeiler of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough have entered appearances for Tesla in a pending wrongful death and product liability lawsuit. The case was filed July 6 in California Northern District Court by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of the Estate of Clyde Leach, who sustained deadly injuries after his Tesla Model Y vehicle suddenly accelerated off road with no command by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, is 3:23-cv-03378, Leach et al v. Tesla, Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 24, 2023, 4:59 AM

